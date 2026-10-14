'We're in a really good range:' Hampton City Council scheduled to vote on resolution increasing towing rates

HAMPTON, Va. — Not a hollow threat. That is what Ashlee Abbott, a member of Hampton’s Towing Advisory Board, told News 3 in September during an interview about a possible strike by towing companies if they didn’t get a rate increase from the city soon.

With new rates on the table as of Wednesday, News 3 is following up.

If Hampton police have to call in a tow company to tow your car, the amount of money the tow company can charge you was set to potentially go up Wednesday to twice as much as what companies had been allowed to charge since 2000.

Watch: 'It's not a hollow threat:' Hampton towing companies say strike possible if they don't get a raise from city

'It's not a hollow threat:' Hampton towing companies say strike possible if they don't get a raise from city

“We’re in a really good range," Abbott responded when asked about the proposed increase being considered.

Wednesday’s Hampton City Council meeting agenda includes a resolution to increase tow rates.

Abbott said during a negotiation with the city the board proposed $240. That’s up from $125 the companies had been charging.

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“There was discussion about progression as the years go by. We originally suggested review every two years but then we changed it to annually as the economy continues to shift," Abbott explained.

Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray said that should’ve already been happening.

“Our towing advisory committee is really supposed to come together, at least annually, to look at the rates. Not to say we would change them annually, but had we been doing more frequent meetings, we probably wouldn’t have gotten so far behind and have to have this long, drawn out thing," said Gray.

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The $240, Abbott said, brings the city’s rate more in line with the rates the state offers, which localities can choose if they don’t want to set their own rates. She said the state's rate is $210 during the day and $240 after 7 p.m.

The resolution also includes nearly doubling the storage fee from $28 per day after the first 24 hours to $55.

When News 3 interviewed Gray in September about tow rates, he said he was open to an increase and said the city was looking at tow rates in surrounding areas and how current and proposed rates in Hampton compare.

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Abbott said after that interview Gray reached out to her. Wednesday, Gray said the timing of the interview was coincidental. The call was because he realized there was some miscommunication and Abbott didn’t get to make a presentation at the most recent work session like she had been planning to.

“I did appreciate your story, though," Gray said.

“It does show a positive effort on all of our parts, including City Council. I’ve seen diesel spike at a high of $6.50 [per gallon.] So, anything that we’re getting more is going to be a help," said Abbott.

Any rate increase takes effect as soon as it is approved.

Watch for Colter Anstaett's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Colter? Email him.

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