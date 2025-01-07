Watch Now
Woman dies in crash on LaSalle Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died in a car crash at the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and West Mercury Boulevard on Tuesday, Hampton police said.

The crash was reported to Hampton officials at 12:27 a.m. When police arrived, a woman was found with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, their initial investigation revealed that the car was traveling south on LaSalle Avenue when the driver lost control, drove off the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver was transported for medical treatment by Hampton Fire & Rescue but later died at the hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

