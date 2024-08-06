Watch Now
Woman injured in crash on I-664 in Hampton: VSP

Top Stories - Tuesday August 6
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-664, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. near Power Plant Parkway in Hampton.

The woman, who was extracted from the vehicle by the Hampton Fire Department, reportedly suffered major injuries.

Investigators said she was driving a 2011 Ford sedan when she ran off the roadway and down an embankment into some trees.

One lane was shut down while police investigated.

