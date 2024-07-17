YMCA to host summer learning fair at Va. Air and Space Science Center

HAMPTON, Va. — The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas says it's hosting a summer learning fair with the help of the Virginia Air and Space Science Center.

The Summer Camp STEAM Fair will host over 1,000 YMCA campers from 15 locations over two days, the YMCA said.

Watch related: YMCA Summer Food Program

YMCA Summer Food Program on Coast Live

The objective of the fair is to bridge the gap in summer learning loss by showcasing a variety of careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, the YMCA says.

The event is in its 7th year, according to the YMCA. This year, it will focus on a water filtration project.

The event takes place July 16 and 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.