Woman dies following shooting on I-64 in York County: VSP

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A woman has died following a shooting on I-64 eastbound in York County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a 2024 blue Honda sports utility vehicle ran off the road, crashing into the guardrail on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 243, state police say. The driver was sent to a local hospital, where she later died.

The fatal shooting happened near mile marker 242, state police stated.

All eastbound lanes on I-64 at mile marker 242 are closed as the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigates, state police say. This closure is meant to preserve the crime scene and ensure the safety of the investigators.

A detour is in place at Humelsine Parkway, state police detailed. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect traffic delays.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to state police. There is no ongoing threat to drivers, and the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call 804-750-8788.

