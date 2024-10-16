Watch Now
1 teen in York County charged with petit larceny after stealing campaign signs

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Two teens were identified in connection with stealing campaign signs from a York County resident and one of the teens is currently being charged with petit larceny.

The charge can carry a penalty of up to a year in jail, $1000 in fines, and a permanent criminal record.

News 3's Leondra Head reported that earlier this month, one York County resident as seen her signs stolen several times.

"I’ve had signs on the fence that have been pulled down and I’ve had some that have been totally stolen. It’s happened five times. I just got some new signs and we can go for number six," said Pamela Pouchot, who lives in the Lee's Village neighborhood.

