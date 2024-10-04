Harris campaign signs stolen in York County yards, residents frustrated

YORK COUNTY, Va. — With election day only a few weeks away, you’ll see campaign signs in many neighborhoods that say "Trump" or "Harris."

One homeowner says she's frustrated after her campaign signs have been stolen several times in the last month.

The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a man in this surveillance picture.

They say the suspect trespassed on a homeowner’s property and stole campaign signs.

"I've had signs on the fence that have been pulled down and I’ve had some that have been totally stolen. It’s happened five times. I just got some new signs and we can go for number six," Pamela Pouchot, a York County resident said.

Throughout the Lees Village neighborhood in York County, residents have up their preferred candidate's campaign sign.

Pouchot shared a surveillance picture that shows someone taking her Harris campaign signs and putting them in their car.

Another surveillance picture shows a man grabbing a Harris sign and putting it in his truck. She says he was caught.

"The deputy had called me and told me the guy wanted to apologize and pay for the sign he had stolen. The deputy asked if he could bring the guy over and I said yes," Pouchot said.

She says the deputy and the man came over.

"I asked him why did he do it. He said he was driving down the road and saw my signs and couldn’t take it. He gave me $25 for the sign," Pouchot said.

Most recently, Pouchot’s surveillance caught another man stealing campaign signs.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The penalty for stealing a campaign sign is a misdemeanor and a fine up to $2,500.