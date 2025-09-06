4 hurt in fiery crash on Humelsine Parkway in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Four people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a three-vehicle crash that left one car engulfed in flames, according to James City County Police.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Humelsine Parkway East and Quarter Path Road. First responders found one vehicle fully on fire but confirmed all occupants had escaped before it erupted.

Two of the injured were listed in critical condition at Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, while two others were reported in stable condition.

Investigators said a 2001 Honda Accord was heading east on Humelsine Parkway and tried to turn left onto Quarter Path Road. Police said the driver ran a red light and entered the path of a westbound 2025 Kia K5, which struck the Accord. The impact caused the Accord to spin into a 2018 Honda Civic. Moments later, the Kia caught fire.

James City County firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The westbound lanes of Humelsine Parkway were closed for about three hours.

Police said the driver of the Honda Accord was charged with failing to obey a traffic signal.