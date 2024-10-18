Former Williamsburg-JCC schools volunteer coach charged with trying to have sex with teen

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg woman with a connection to the Williamsburg-James City County school district was out on bond Friday and facing charges.

Court documents News 3 found alleged 44-year-old Sarah Deaver was trying to have sex with a minor.

Court documents reveal Deaver had been under investigation since August when someone told police she may be in an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

The documents don’t say who told police. Deaver was arrested Thursday and bonded out Friday.

A spokesperson for the Williamsburg-James City County school district told News 3 Deaver received a stipend in the fall of 2022 to be a JV cheer coach at Jamestown High School.

The court documents don’t say if the 14-year-old is a student.

In a statement Friday, James City County police said no criminal activity was believed to have happened on school property.

News 3 called Deaver for comment Friday, but she didn’t answer.

According to court documents, investigators found messages from Deaver on the 14-year-old’s phone. The messages allegedly include plans to meet for sex.

Investigators claim Deaver was interviewed and admitted to sending “no more than 10” naked pictures of herself to the boy.

News 3 asked the school district spokesperson if Deaver was a coach when she was arrested and if the school district has notified families. She did not answer, but did say Deaver is not a district employee and the district will cooperate with the investigation.

As of Friday, Deaver was scheduled to be arraigned October 25.