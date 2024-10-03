Chesapeake teacher arrested on 4 child porn charges; accused of taking pictures of student

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake Public Schools employee—who school officials confirmed was a teacher at Deep Creek Middle School—is accused of committing several child pornography crimes, including taking pictures of a student without her knowledge, Chesapeake police alleged in court documents.

Jordan Palomares, 25, was arrested Tuesday and faces four felony charges of possessing child pornography, police say. He’s being held without bond.

Chesapeake school officials say they were made aware of Palomares' arrest Tuesday afternoon and immediately placed him on administrative leave.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by News 3, Palomares was arrested after police executed search warrants for his home and car.

When searching his laptop, police found an image of child pornography and a hidden folder, according to the criminal complaint. The hidden folder had images of a student taken on September 23 and it looked like she wasn’t aware the pictures were being taken, documents state.

Documents say police gathered evidence that indicates Palomares distributed three child pornography videos via Snapchat. The videos were uploaded by a Snapchat account associated with Palomares’ email and phone number, documents say. The account uploaded the videos and shared them with other Snapchat users in a chat in June, according to documents.

After he was taken into custody, Palomares confessed that he has an addiction to child pornography, documents say.

Chesapeake Public Schools shared an email with News 3 that Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton sent to the Deep Creek Middle School community on Thursday. That email is as follows: