James Blair Middle School students injured following school bus crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A group of students on a school bus were injured following a crash, according to a Williamsburg-James City County Schools (WJCC) spokesperson.

The Friday morning crash involved a WJCC school bus - carrying James Blair Middle School students - and another vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

Of the 30 students on the bus, eight were injured, the spokesperson said. The injuries were minor, but out of caution, the eight students were taken to Riverside to get evaluated.

It's unclear what caused the crash. We'll update this article once we learn more.

