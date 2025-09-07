James City County police to launch automated speed enforcement in school zones

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is rolling out an automated photo speed enforcement program across several school zones starting this month.

The cameras will be installed at Stonehouse Elementary, Clara Byrd Baker Elementary, Toano Middle, D.J. Montague Elementary, James River Elementary, Lafayette High, and Norge Elementary schools.

A speed study conducted in 2024 revealed nearly 38,000 violations in just five days in these school zones, highlighting what officials called a significant speeding problem.

The program begins with a 30-day warning period on Sept. 8. Drivers caught speeding will receive a notice in the mail marked in red, advising them of the violation. These warnings carry no fines or penalties.

Live enforcement will begin Oct. 8. At that point, motorists exceeding the posted school zone limit by more than 10 mph will receive a summons in the mail. The citations are civil penalties, carry a fine, and do not result in license points or affect insurance rates.

According to police, the photo speed cameras will only be active on school days, when children are present, and when school zone beacons are flashing.

“We are committed to changing driver behavior, slowing speeders down, and protecting our children,” the department said in a statement. “Please drive safely in our school zones and in our community.”