Large boat fire near Surf Rider impacts three vessels: PFR

POQUOSON, Va. — A large boat fire resulted in three vessels being damaged, according to Poquoson Fire & Rescue.

Around 9:28 a.m., a boat fire was reported to be taking place near the seafood restaurant Surf Rider. Poquoson Fire & Rescue says one boat was found fully engulfed in flames at the scene. Two other vessels were impacted by the fire — one received significant damage and the other, minor damage, according to Poquoson Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported, according to Poquoson Fire & Rescue. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

