Man believed to have filmed thousands of males in Colonial Williamsburg bathrooms: Police

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Gloucester County man is accused of unlawful filming in public restrooms in Colonial Williamsburg, the city's police department said Monday — officers are now looking into the extent of his alleged crimes, saying they believe he's unlawfully filmed "thousands of males."

George Thomas West was arrested last month and charged with 17 counts of unlawful filming of another person and one count of disorderly conduct, according to police.

West was arrested on Aug. 2 after he was reported to have filmed people in a public restroom in Williamsburg, located in the area of South Henry Street and Duke of Gloucester Street. Police say multiple victims stemming from this report are still unidentified.

Police say they believe West has unlawfully filmed "thousands of males in public restrooms" — specifically, in the Colonial Williamsburg area. These allegations date back to 1996, according to police. Police further believe he did most of his filming in the Williamsburg area on Saturdays.

If you believe you may have been unlawfully filmed in a men's bathroom in Williamsburg, police encourage you to contact them. You can send an email with "West 825" in the subject line to srobertsjr@williamsburgva.gov to provide information that can help police with their case.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 888-LOCK-U-UP or click here to submit a tip online.