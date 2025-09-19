Man charged with involuntary manslaughter following death of infant: JCCP

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Following an investigation, a man was charged in connection with the death of an infant on Sept. 7, the James City County Police Department (JCCP) said Friday.

34-year-old Jacob Cunningham was charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to JCCP.

On Sept. 7, around 4:53 a.m., police and EMS officials responded to a home in the 3000 Block of N. Riverside Drive following reports of an unresponsive infant. The infant died after being sent to a Williamsburg hospital, according to JCCP.

JCCP says Cunningham was released on bond after he turned himself in on Sept. 18.