Mother of NWS Yorktown sailor killed receives closure after fellow sailor charged with his death

YORKTOWN, Va. — On Nov. 20, a sailor based at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown was charged with negligent homicide, making a false official statement and two counts of dereliction of duty in the death of fellow sailor Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax.

The Navy accused the sailor, who is a Master-at-Arms Second Class, of operating a harbor safety boat in a "negligent manner" which led to the death of Cosgriff-Flax, according to a charge sheet.

Watch: Yorktown-based Sailor accused of killing another Sailor during boating incident: Navy officials

Yorktown-based Sailor accused of killing another Sailor during boating incident: Navy officials

Stephanie Cosgriff broke down Tuesday as she talked about the report she received from the Navy that details the moments leading up to her son’s death.

“It was a little bit reassuring, actually, because it gave me a little more clarity," said Cosgriff.

She said her son was happy and enjoying the weather while on a boat on the York River during what the Navy has called a security boat training and familiarization event.

News 3 first told you about the death of 22-year-old Lyndon Cosgriff-Flax in April, a few days after the Navy says he fell overboard and died as a result.

Watch: Naval Weapons Station Yorktown releases name of sailor that died during training event

Naval Weapons Station Yorktown releases name of sailor that died during training event

The Navy has charged a sailor with negligent homicide, making a false official statement, and two counts of dereliction of duty. As of Tuesday investigators hadn't identified that sailor, saying they would do that if the case moves towards a court martial.

“I suppose it’s one step closer to having, I’m not sure if justice is the right word, but closure," said Cosgriff.

Cosgriff tells News 3 there were two boats on the river during the training event. They were all showing a new sailor around the base.

Watch: Active-duty sailor, woman both charged in shooting of Norfolk police officer

Two charged in shooting of Norfolk Police officer

The sailor charged, she added, was responsible for everyone’s safety, according to documents from the Navy.

“I just hope that better precautions are taken in the future," said Cosgriff.

As for what’s next in this case, Stephanie said as of Tuesday she had been told to expect an update in January of 2025 and then possibly a trial by court martial in the summer.