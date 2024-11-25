Watch Now
Yorktown-based Sailor accused of killing another Sailor during boating incident: Navy officials

Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax
NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, Va. — A sailor based at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown is charged in connection to the death of another sailor about seven months ago, the Navy said in a release.

The sailor was charged with the following last Wednesday, the Navy says: negligent homicide, making a false official statement, and two counts of dereliction of duty.

The charges are in connection to the death of Master-at-Arms Third Class Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax, who the Navy says died during a boating incident on the York River on April 28.

The Navy is accusing the sailor, who is a Master-at-Arms Second Class, of operating a harbor safety boat in a "negligent manner" which led to the death of Cosgriff-Flax, according to a charge sheet.

The charge sheet also says the sailor allegedly lied to Navy officials while making an official statement about the incident.

