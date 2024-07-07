Watch Now
Man, woman charged in shooting of Norfolk Police officer

Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 07, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man and woman are facing charges after a police officer was shot multiple times Saturday while assisting a Child Protective Services investigation, according to a release from Norfolk Police.

When police arrived at the house on Arcadia Street around 3:20 p.m., Cassandra Smith became "combative" with officers, police say. Then a male suspect, Samuel M. Burton, began firing at the officers.

During the shootout, an officer and Burton were both shot multiple times, police said.

Burton, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, and use of a firearm.

Norfolk officer hit 'multiple times' in shootout with suspect: NPD

4:33 PM, Jul 06, 2024

Smith, 23, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.

Burton was shot by officers and sustained life-threatening injuries. When released from the hospital, he will be held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Smith is currently at the jail without bond.

The wounded officer is expected to be OK, and the other officers involved are on administrative leave while Virginia State Police investigate the incident.

