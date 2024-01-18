Watch Now
Man shot by police after pulling knife on officer in Norfolk's Wards Corner

Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 16:16:34-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A man brandishing a knife was shot by a Norfolk police officer and a security guard Thursday afternoon in the Wards Corner area Thursday afternoon, police say.

The man, who was trying to open car doors when approached by the officer and guard, pulled a knife before he was shot, according to Chief Mark Talbot.

He has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence could be seen across the street from the Wards Corner Harris Teeter.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, Ramin Fatehi, also went to the scene after the incident.

Watch Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi speak about why it is important he go to the scene of incidents himself:

Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney speaks at scene of officer involved shooting on E. Little Creek Road

