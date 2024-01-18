Man shot by police after pulling knife on officer in Norfolk's Wards Corner

NORFOLK, Va. — A man brandishing a knife was shot by a Norfolk police officer and a security guard Thursday afternoon in the Wards Corner area Thursday afternoon, police say.

The man, who was trying to open car doors when approached by the officer and guard, pulled a knife before he was shot, according to Chief Mark Talbot.

He has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD are currently on scene for an officer involved shooting in the 100 block of E Little Creek Road. A man has been transported to SNGH with life threatening injuries. Call came in at 1:40. https://t.co/MdMwY45Hdc — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 18, 2024

A heavy police presence could be seen across the street from the Wards Corner Harris Teeter.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, Ramin Fatehi, also went to the scene after the incident.

