One year after development in Colonial Parkway Murders, where do things stand?

NORFOLK, Va. — For Bill Thomas, it's been another year of wanting to know more.

"It continues to be one of these hurry up and wait situations."

Back in 1986, Thomas's sister Cathy and her girlfriend Becky Dowski were killed in what was considered to be the first Colonial Parkway case. The four double murders from the 1980s sat unsolved for decades and drew attention because of theories they could be the work of a serial killer.

Previous coverage: Is man linked to one of the Colonial Parkway murders connected to the other cases?

Is man linked to one of the Colonial Parkway murders connected to the other cases?

Then, a year ago this week, investigators announced they had solved one of the cases.

They said Alan Wade Wilmer Sr., who’s now deceased, was responsible for killing David Knobling and Robin Edwards in Isle of Wight County in 1987. They also linked him to the murder of a woman named Teresa Howell in Hampton in 1989.

A year after this announcement, Thomas says he hasn't heard much from law enforcement.

"There's been a lot of promises made in terms of what the next steps might be by the Virginia State Police and the FBI but we haven't seen much in terms of results," he said.

Previous coverage: Family members of Colonial Parkway Murders victims keep hope cases will be solved

Family members of Colonial Parkway Murders victims keep hope cases will be solved

In the new year, he’s hoping the families will meet as a group with the FBI and state police, which he says hasn’t happened since 2010. They have met individually and spoken with them over the years.

"I’d like more senior people from the FBI to be there and we very specifically want questions answered. I was asked recently by someone in law enforcement how many questions do you have and I said how many hours do you have?"

News 3 has talked several times with Thomas over the years, including last year at the taping of a true crime podcast he hosts, which he says leads to the public coming forward with tips.

Previous coverage: Colonial Parkway Murders podcast records in Yorktown

Colonial Parkway Murders podcast records in Yorktown

"We always try to draw people out and find out whether the information they’re providing is well thought out and accurate, and we always turn that over to law enforcement."

Neither the FBI nor state police responded in time for request for comment on the status of the investigations. Thomas says he's not going to give up his push for answers, a year after a big development in the Colonial Parkway murders.

"I’ve told the FBI directly, look we’re not going away. If you’re not clear on that by this point it’s been 38 years."