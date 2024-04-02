Study into split of WJCC school system shows learning gaps for city students

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg James City County School system has existed since 1955; however a split may be coming.

Recently a feasibility study was introduced to Williamsburg City Council to explain why separating city and county may be beneficial.

“There’s always been a question of whether the city should have its own school division,” said Mayor Douglas Pons.

Pons told News 3 the proposal is still in its infancy, with changes being implemented by the 2028-2029 school year, if at all. The feasibility study did shed light on one issue that the mayor says needs to be addressed.

“The study revealed that there are significant achievement gaps for students in the city of Williamsburg and we want to make sure that as we move forward we address the needs of those students,” said the mayor.

One of the reasons why the idea was brought up in summer of 2023 was overcrowding. The study showed that in order to keep up with the influx of students, specifically the pre-k and elementary school ages, more schools would need to be built.

Right now, some students are being taught in trailers at several schools.

To combat that, the study showed that the WJCC school system would have to spend $135 million on new construction. The city would be expected to contribute 10% of that total, which would likely fall to taxpayers.

“We would have to find the resources somewhere,” said the mayor.

To have its own school division, it would cost the city of Williamsburg $18 million for the first year, according to the study. Currently the city contributes $10 million to the joint system. State and federal funding bumps that up to $16 million, with $2 million still needing to be addressed.

The mayor said that could be paid through tuition of out of district students, private funds, state and federal aid and local taxes.

The city is still looking for input from residents. People can speak during public comment during city council sessions. There is also an online survey.