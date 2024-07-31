York Co. also launching speed cameras in school zones

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Drivers in York County can expect new speed cameras in school zones starting September 25, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The cameras will issue citations to drivers who exceed the speed limit by more than 10 mph, the sheriff's office said.

York County joins several other municipalities in the region — such as Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, and Suffolk — that have introduced speed and red light cameras in school zones and other areas recently.

There will be a 30-day warning period beginning August 26 before the cameras begin issuing citations.

The sheriff's office began receiving numerous complaints about speeding in school zones last fall, according to Sheriff Ron Montgomery.

As a result of the complaints, Montgomery said five schools were selected to have cameras installed on a trial basis to collect data.

After a five-day trial period, Montgomery said the cameras detected over 3,700 vehicles driving more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The cost of the citations issued by the cameras will be $100.

Cameras will be located at the following locations:



Bruton High School

Dare Elementary

Grafton Bethel Elementary School

Seaford Elementary

Tabb Elementary

York High School

The sheriff's office said to direct any questions or comments regarding the implementation of the speed enforcement cameras to Sheriff Ron Montgomery at sheriff@yorkcounty.gov or (757) 890-3660.