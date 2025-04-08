Driver charged after pregnant woman, man die in Yorktown crash

YORKTOWN, Va. — The driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed two people, including a pregnant woman, in Yorktown last Thursday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Arnold, 22, of Smithfield, is charged with two counts of felony homicide, one count of DUI felony maiming, felony DUI, reckless failure to maintain control and reckless driving, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office also identified Abigail Pedroza Navarro, 34, of Smithfield and James Stewart, 21, of Windsor as the individuals who died in the crash.

Authorities say the unborn child of Navarro — who was six months pregnant — also did not survive.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Water Street between Daniels Drive and the Colonial Parkway entrance, the sheriff's office says.

Witnesses told deputies a Dodge Challenger — which authorities have learned was driven by Arnold — was traveling at a high rate of speed and started to swerve out of control before hitting a Honda Fit.

Navarro, who was in the Honda, died in the crash. The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old woman, was treated for her injuries at the hospital and released.

Stewart, who was a passenger in the Dodge, died in the crash. Arnold was injured and taken to the hospital.

Arnold is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.