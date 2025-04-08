Motorcyclist dead, one injured in James City County crash

A motorcyclist is dead, and another person is injured following a crash in James City County last week, police said.

Police announced on Monday that the crash occurred at 11:05 p.m. on Friday, April 4.

According to the James City County Police Department, motorcyclist James Faison III, 43, of Williamsburg, was traveling westbound on Merrimac Trail when he collided with an Audi A4 sedan. Police say the driver of the Audi was attempting to make a left turn onto Government Road from the eastbound lanes of Merrimac Trail, crossing the westbound lanes.

A juvenile passenger in the Audi was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Faison III was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Monday, April 7.

The crash remains under investigation, and the police department is working with the Williamsburg/James City County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.