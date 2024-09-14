2 pets allowed to return to Carrollton home where sheriff's office found 40+ abused animals

ISLE OF WRIGHT., Va. — A Carrollton resident — who lives at a home where dozens of abused animals were previously seized — is allowed to keep two dogs following a custody hearing last Thursday, according to the Isle of Wright County Sheriff's Office.

In July, the sheriff’s office said they went to the Carrollton home after receiving multiple tips about the owner allegedly breeding and selling animals, as well as concerns for the welfare of the animals at the home. They seized about 44 animals: all of them were dogs except for four mini horses and an adult horse, the sheriff's office says.

Most of them appeared to be underfed and lived in inadequate conditions, according to the sheriff's office.

During the hearing, the judge granted custody of 30 animals to the Isle of Wright County’s Animal Services Division and let the defendant keep two of the dogs as pets. The judge's ruling includes the stipulation that the defendant can never own more than two personal pets.

The remainder of the animals were returned to their original owners.

In addition to breeding, the defendant was also boarding some of the animals, the sheriff's office says. The boarded animals were returned to their owners prior to the custody hearing, the sheriff's office added.

The defendant — who has not been identified — was the only listed defendant in the civil matter, according to the sheriff's office.

Criminal charges against the defendant and/or others have not yet been filed, as the investigation is still ongoing, the sheriff's office shared.