5-year-old brings gun in bookbag to Franklin elementary school: Police

A 5-year-old brought a gun to school in his bookbag, according the Franklin Police Department.

School administrators at S. P. Morton Elementary School notified police that they found the weapon around 11:40 p.m., according to a release.

Disappearance of Codi Bigsby 'He looks frightened:' Codi's mother testifies in Cory Bigsby murder trial Madeline Miller

Police say that the gun was unloaded, that it was an isolated incident and that there were no threats to other students or faculty.

The child's mother Shayonna Boone, 28, has been charged in a summons with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with more information about the incident should contact Franklin police at 757-562-8575, the Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or at p3tips.com. Tips can remain anonymous and might lead to a cash reward.