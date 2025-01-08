Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityIsle of Wight-Franklin

Actions

Federal judge denies bond for IOW man arrested by FBI

He's accused of having +150 explosive devices on his property.
Posted

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — An Isle of Wight man arrested by the FBI is back in custody after a Federal Judge denied his bond on Tuesday.

Brad Spafford was arrested back in December, and had been out on bond. The judge decided that Spafford should be detained until his trial.

Watch: Man arrested after FBI finds 150+ 'finished explosive devices' at his IOW home

Man arrested after FBI finds 150+ 'finished explosive devices' at his Isle of Wight home

The FBI says their suspect had over 150 improvised explosive devices on his property. This arrest marked the largest ever seizure of 'finished explosive devices' in the FBI's history.

Search warrants reveal Spafford is also accused of owning a modified rifle which agents say was unregistered.

More stories from Isle of Wight & Franklin

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device