Franklin City Schools superintendent resigns from division

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin City Public Schools superintendent Carlton Carter has resigned from his position, the school board said during a special meeting on Monday.

In a special meeting on Monday, the school board announced that FCPS superintendent Carlton Carter resigned from the school division. The board indicated the decision was mutual.

"The parties have mutually agreed to part ways," said Board Vice Chair John Thomas Allsbrook during the meeting.

Carter's resignation was effective on Sept. 4, according to Allsbrook.

Clint Walters, the assistant superintendent of operations, was approved in a unanimous 6-0 vote as acting division superintendent. Walters will remain in the role until the board picks another acting or permanent superintendent.

News 3 reached out to the school board, but they had no comment.

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