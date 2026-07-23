Death of man at hospital in custody of Isle of Wight sheriff's dept. ruled a homicide: OCME

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The death of a man in custody of the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Department on May 6 has been ruled a homicide, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) told News 3 on Thursday.

Kyle Brown, 28, died from mechanical and positional asphyxia, the OCME said. He was being held under an Emergency Custody Order at Riverside Smithfield Hospital on May 6, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office (IWSCO).

Based on initial gatherings, the IWCSO says Brown was being combative with a deputy. Brown then became unresponsive while the deputy "was attempting to gain control." He was pronounced dead after hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures.

IWCSO previously told News 3 that the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave while the death is investigated. Virginia State Police is also conducting an independent investigation.

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