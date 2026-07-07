Volunteers harvest sweet corn in Franklin to bring fresh food to Hampton Roads families

Volunteers are harvesting sweet corn at Peach Bud Farms in Franklin to help bring fresh, healthy food to families across Hampton Roads through the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Cristie DeCarmo is one of the volunteers who turned out to pick corn at the farm as part of the food bank's annual harvest effort.

"I've picked about 10 full of these crates, so I don't know how many in pounds that is but a lot," DeCarmo said.

DeCarmo said the effort is about making sure families who rely on food assistance have access to farm-fresh produce.

"A lot of people who need the assistance of foodbanks or government assistance don't necessarily have access to farm fresh food so its great that we partner with izzie's farm like this and we can get them some fresh corn," DeCarmo said.

Jeremy Rodden, the director of community engagement at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, said the harvest is about more than just food distribution.

"By helping get more fresh locally grown products to the community its also highlighting what's is valuable about what we do in this community but its also part of the way that we help people get healthier," Rodden said.

He said the corn harvested will be distributed to partners throughout the food bank's service areas.

"Four totes of it has already gone out on one of our trucks and will be getting out to our warehouse to be able to be distributed to our partners throughout our service areas so we'll see this corn at partners in western tidewater and southside, as well as up on the eastern shore," Rodden said.

Organizers are calling for volunteers on Wednesday and Thursday. The first shift starts at 7:00 a.m., followed by a second shift at 9:30. The farm is located right behind Walmart in Franklin on Armory Drive.

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