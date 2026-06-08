Fire at Eagle Harbor Apartments leaves dozens displaced: Official

CARROLLTON, Va. — A fire that broke out at Eagle Harbor Apartments burned multiple units and left dozens displaced on Monday, according to Isle of Wight County Fire Rescue Chief Gary Windley.

Around 7:27 a.m., crews responded to a fire at Eagle Harbor Apartments, which sits near the intersection of Hideaway Bay Drive and Sanctuary Cove Way. Smoke was seen coming from the first floor and the roof. The Isle of Wight County Fire Rescue chief says the fire spread through the whole attic.

It took about an hour and 30 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Windley. 12 units were impacted and 30 residents are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

Windley says it is not currently believed there is suspicion associated with this fire. Virginia State Police is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Crews from Carrollton Volunteer Fire, Isle of Wight Fire Rescue, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, Newport News Fire Department and the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department aided in the response to this fire.

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