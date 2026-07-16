Child dies in dirt bike, truck crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A child is dead after a dirt bike they were riding passenger on crashed into a truck on Monday, according to the Southampton County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday around 5:50 p.m., Southampton County deputies arrived at the 32000 block of Barnes Church Circle on the report of a car crash. Deputies say they discovered an adult driving a dirt bike with a child riding passenger crashed head-on into a pickup truck.

The truck driver was not injured, but the adult and child were taken by helicopter to a hospital. The child died of their injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

This crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

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