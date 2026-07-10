Police, fire crews responding to incident in waters near Clontz Park: SPD

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield police and fire crews are responding to an incident near Clontz Park on Friday, the department said on social media.

In photos sent to News 3, a boat is seen patrolling waters near Clontz Park. In their social media post, the Smithfield Police Department confirmed the incident took place in the waters near that area.

"There is a large police and fire presence so please stay clear of the area. There is no threat to the public at this time," Smithfield police said in their social media post.

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