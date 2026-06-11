Smithfield gears up as a Sail250 affiliate harbor with historic ships and free events

SMITHFIELD, Va — Smithfield is preparing to welcome visitors as one of Virginia's affiliate harbors for Sail250, with four featured vessels set to dock at the marina and a full slate of free events planned for the community.

Stephanie Kensicki, the assistant director of tourism for Smithfield and Isle of Wight County, said the town was eager to be part of the celebration.

"People love our charming small town, so when the organizers were planning this event, we raised our hand and were excited to be a part of it," Kensicki said.

Four featured vessels will be docked at the marina June 12 through 14. Three of them are historic working ships, including a 1901 skipjack and 2 buyboats.

"These were working boats that an oyster farmer would provide oysters to, and then the buy boat would bring them ashore," Kensicki said.

The maritime history extends beyond the waterfront. Visitors can take walking tours through downtown, see maritime craft demonstrations at the 1750 Courthouse, and explore touch tanks filled with local sea life. Many other events are also free of charge.

Kelly Amrine said the focus is on community over commerce.

"It is more of a focus on being a family-oriented event and bringing people out in the community versus necessarily generating dollars," Amrine said.

Businesses along Main Street are also getting into the spirit ahead of the weekend.

"We're not going to have the large crowds you'll see at some of the bigger events in the region, but we're offering something unique. People can come here and also experience the larger international ships, and we're excited to be part of it," Kensicki said.

The event kicks off Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. with the historical boats docking at Smithfield Station.

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