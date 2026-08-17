Man arrested for 2025 police pursuit and crash in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested on Monday in connection with a 2025 police pursuit in Isle of Wight County, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

22-year-old Adonis Butler was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive in Hampton, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Butler was charged with felony evading and eluding, brandishing a firearm, impeding a law enforcement officer by threat or force, and driving suspended related to the 2025 police pursuit.

On July 21, 2025, a trooper fired a shot at a man after he crashed the car he was driving on Route 17, displayed a gun as he got out of the car and ran away, according to Virginia State Police.

Before the shooting, police said the trooper was trying to pull the driver over for speeding around 9:40 p.m., southbound from the James River Bridge.

After a trooper attempted to pull the driver over, police said the suspect got stuck in the median near Eagle Harbor Apartments. The man then got out of the car and displayed a gun, which is when police said the trooper fired at him. The single shot fired by the trooper did not hit the man, police added.

Police said the man ran away from the scene.

There were two passengers in the man's vehicle, police said. Neither were injured during the incident. The trooper involved wasn't hurt either, police added.

Butler is being held at the Hampton City Jail, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

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