Cypress Creek Bridge expected to close as Smithfield braces for up to 3 feet of tidal flooding

SMITHFIELD, Va — Businesses and emergency crews near Cypress Creek in Smithfield are preparing for coastal flooding as waters could rise up to 3 feet above ground level in vulnerable areas through Thursday.

Isle of Wight County Emergency Manager Will Drewery says the Cypress Creek Bridge is expected to close during high-tide cycles when water flows over the road. Those closures can last anywhere from 1 to 6 hours, depending on water levels.

Sensors on the bridge help give emergency crews an idea of what to expect.

"We've got a pretty good idea of what the impacts are going to look like there and also what the timing is going to be really specifically so we can coordinate across public safety and public works," Drewery said.

Smithfield Station, a family-owned business on Cypress Creek that was created in the 1980s, is no stranger to rising water. Owner Brian Pack and his brother have taken steps to help prevent flooding at the property.

"I always tell people we make a good living here by the water but that can be taken away real quick with events like this," Pack said.

Pack says they have been in contact with the National Weather Service out of Wakefield, which is expecting about a 5½-foot surge at the location.

"We've been in touch with the weather service out of Wakefield and they're expecting about a 5 ½ foot surge here," Pack said.

Despite the forecast, Pack says previous work done to the property gives him some confidence.

"This building back behind us we raised that, we've raised the parking lot, we've done everything we can do to prevent it," Pack said.

Drewery says the coastal flooding expected is similar to what the area saw during Hurricane Erin last August.

Pack says he is taking the forecast in stride.

"I sure don't like to hear it but it is what it is, the water is going to come up go back down, it can't stay forever so," Pack said.

News 3 meteorologist Tony Nargi says Smithfield could see major tidal flooding through Thursday.

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