Isle of Wight deputy fired after allegedly drinking and driving on-duty

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 22, 2024

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office has fired one of its deputies after they say he was caught passed out in his vehicle while on duty.

Preston Sauls, 29, is charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He joined the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office in October of 2023 and was previously an officer with Suffolk police, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says Sauls clocked into his shift at 11 a.m. on July 16 but didn't show up to roll call.

Another deputy found him in his squad car near the Franklin Airport an hour later. According to the criminal complaint, deputies struggled to wake Sauls up and found an opened can of Twisted Tea behind the center console.

The sheriff's office says Sauls' blood alcohol content was 0.09%.

He was put on unpaid leave, and the sheriff's office says they terminated him this morning.

