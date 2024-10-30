Isle of Wight elementary schools close early on Halloween

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Isle of Wight elementary schools will close early on Halloween to ensure the safety of the students, according to Superintendent of Isle of Wight County Schools Dr. Theo Cramer in a Facebook post.
Cramer said recently the schools have had "challenges with certain bus routes," which have resulted "in students arriving home near dusk or even after dark."
On Thursday, October 31, all elementary schools in Isle of Wight County will have an early dismissal at 1:00 PM. This change is being made to ensure the safety of our students, as our transportation department has recently experienced challenges with certain bus routes, resulting in students arriving home near dusk or even after dark. Given the expected increase in pedestrian activity along our streets and in neighborhoods, an early dismissal helps us prioritize the safety of bus riders and pedestrians alike.
We understand this adjustment may require changes to your family’s daily routine, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and support to accommodate this necessary change.
Please remember that a parent or guardian must be present to receive elementary students in third grade or younger, as is required every day. If a parent or guardian is not present at the stop, our drivers will notify the school, which will reach out to a caregiver to arrange for pickup. Should we be unable to reach a caregiver, the student will be safely returned to school.
Thank you for your understanding and partnership in ensuring the well-being of all students in our community.
Dr. Theo Cramer, superintendent of Isle of Wight County Schools