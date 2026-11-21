ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A Norfolk woman died in a two-car crash in Isle of Wight on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 2:10 p.m., VSP arrived at Route 460 near Stave Mill Road in Isle of Wight on the report of a two-car crash. The crash happened when a small Buick SUV was hit by a Ford Transit Connect while trying to make a left hand turn, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Buick driver and passenger, a 57-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, 32-year-old Autumn LaDawn Chapman, died at the hospital from her injuries, according to VSP.

This incident remains under investigation.

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