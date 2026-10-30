New outdoor classroom unveiled at Carrollton Elementary

CARROLLTON, VA — A new outdoor classroom is giving Carrollton Elementary School students a chance to take learning beyond the four walls.

School leaders say the space will give students more opportunities to explore, collaborate, and learn in a different environment. The outdoor classroom features seating, a shaded area, and room for hands-on activities for students all year round.

"I think it's a great opportunity for them to get a bit of change of scenery, get some fresh air, be outside and I'm hoping it will be really beneficial for the teachers and get them some new opportunities for teaching," said Kelly Holbrook, PTA president at Carrollton Elementary.

Parents also say they believe the new classroom option will help balance hands-on learning with technology-based learning.

"I do think when they get to come out here with their classes it's going to be exciting for them," Holbrook said.

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