Smithfield firefighter charged with DUI after firetruck flips over during call

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A Smithfield firefighter was charged with driving under the influence after a firetruck flipped over during a response, according to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department.

On Sept. 21, around 10:51 p.m., SVFD was responding to a house fire on Lakeview Cove. The firetruck operator was the only person inside when Engine 52 crashed and turned over, according to SVFD. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Virginia State Police charged the driver with a DUI and has not given the department any other details, according to SVFD. The department suspended the driver from all operational duties on the night of the incident.

SVFD said it will continue to cooperate with VSP on their investigation, and will also conduct an internal administrative and safety review.

"The SVFD takes this matter seriously and remains committed to the safety of its members and the public," the department wrote on Facebook.

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