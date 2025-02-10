Smithfield police at multiple vape stores as part of 'ongoing narcotics investigation'

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Authorities are currently at multiple vape store locations in Smithfield Monday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to the city's police department.

The department shared the announcement on Facebook just after 11 a.m.

Smithfield police say they're collaborating with multiple agencies during the operation, including the Virginia DMV Law Enforcement Division, the Town of Smithfield, the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Drug Task Force, the Virginia State Police and the Isle of Wight Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The department thanked the community for cooperating during their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.