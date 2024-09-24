Some Franklin residents have been without power for days; groceries spoiled

FRANKLIN, Va. — Residents who live in the Dorchester Square Apartments say the last few days have been a nightmare since a transformer blew out, causing a large portion of the apartment complex not to have power since Friday.

There are more than 100 units in the complex.

"There are no lights and I had to throw away all my food. My milk is still spoiling now and we just went grocery shopping. We actually have to use these candles. We went to Family Dollar to get these candles," Melvin, a Dorchester Square resident who only wanted to share his first name said.

Another resident took our News 3 crew inside their home to show the conditions without having power.

"Has all of your food gone bad?" News 3's Leondra Head asked asked Philicia, a Dorchester Square resident.

"Yes and in my deep freezer," Philicia, a Dorchester Square resident who only wanted to give her first name said.

The apartment’s leasing office declined to do an interview but said a contractor will be coming out sometime this week to fix the issue.

Franklin’s Vice Mayor Wynndolyn Copeland and City Councilman Gregory McLemore went door to door to talk to residents.

"Be on the lookout for a call from Ms. Reid, the manager. You’re going to be accommodated for two nights in a hotel," Copeland said to an apartment resident.

Copeland says she’s been in contact with the apartment complex’s management team.

"The manager is in the process of contacting the hotels now. Then she will contact the residents and let them know which hotels they will be residing in," Copeland said.

Franklin Councilman Gregory McLemore grew up in the area and would like to see the city step in, if the apartment complex takes too long to accommodate residents.