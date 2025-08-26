Two suspects arrested after car chase that led to James River Bridge: IOWSCO

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Two men were arrested on Tuesday following a car chase and brief on-foot pursuit near the James River Bridge, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

Both suspects are in custody — they face charges from surrounding jurisdictions, according sheriff's office.

This incident began when a deputy from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a car that was reported stolen. The car did not stop — instead, it drove away, according to the sheriff's office. From Carrollton, the suspects fled northbound towards the James River Bridge.

The chase briefly halted during a bridge lift closure. The sheriff's office said the suspects then started driving southbound in the northbound lane. While driving against the flow of traffic, the suspects struck three vehicles, causing their car to stop functioning.

The driver then attempted to flee on foot. The sheriff's office said he jumped into the bed of an occupied truck but was found by deputies shortly thereafter.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted during the course of this incident.