2 dogs attack, injure 4 people on Barbour Drive: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two dogs were taken into custody after they attacked and injured four people on Barbour Drive on Monday, according to the Newport News Police. Two of the people injured were sent to a local hospital for care.

Officers were sent to the 0 block of Barbour Drive after learning of "two vicious canines," police stated. At the scene, they found four people with dog bites, sending two to the hospital.

Police say Newport News Animal Welfare was sent to the scene, where they took the two dogs into custody.

Animal welfare is leading the ongoing investigation, an official with the City of Newport News shared. The dogs will remain in the custody of animal welfare during the investigation.