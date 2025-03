NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night.

Police said it happened just before 9:55 p.m. in the 800 block of North Avenue. Officers arrived to find a juvenile inside a home who had been shot.

The juvenile had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police noted the shooting "appears to be accidental." Authorities said there are no suspects.

The investigation is still underway.