Armed suspect in Newport News shooting on the loose, NNPD requests assistance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are actively searching for 23-year-old Kadris Damario Tabb in connection to a Jan. 15 shooting on the 600 block of Windsor Court.

Officers responded to the incident around 6:30 a.m. to find a young male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for care.

Police identified Tabb as the suspect and have issued arrest warrants for him. Tabb is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches, weighing 170 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Officers says he has tattoos on his left cheek and left side of his neck and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information are encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.