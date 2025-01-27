Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Armed suspect in Newport News shooting on the loose, NNPD requests assistance

TABB, Kadris.png
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are actively searching for 23-year-old Kadris Damario Tabb in connection to a Jan. 15 shooting on the 600 block of Windsor Court.

Officers responded to the incident around 6:30 a.m. to find a young male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for care.

Police identified Tabb as the suspect and have issued arrest warrants for him. Tabb is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches, weighing 170 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Officers says he has tattoos on his left cheek and left side of his neck and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information are encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device