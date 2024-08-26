BayPort Foundation announces two new scholarships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two new scholarships have been introduced by BayPort Foundation, the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union.

The Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship is a $2,000 one-time scholarship awarded annually to students at Virginia Peninsula Community College pursuing programs in STEM fields.

Tom and Cindy Heldreth created the scholarship in honor of their 3-year-old daughter who passed away not long before a vaccine was developed that would have saved her life.

The Wright Family Scholarship is also a $2,000 one-time scholarship awarded annually to graduates of Newport News Shipbuildings' Apprentice School who want to pursue study in higher education.

Kenneth and Thomasina Wright are graduates of the Apprentice School. Thomasina went on to become Vice President of Fleet Support Programs and NNS.

The BayPort Foundation — which focuses on trade/vocational schools as well as colleges and universities — gives away over $100,000 each year in tuition assistance.