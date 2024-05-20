BayPort Foundation raises over $165K for scholarship and grant program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The BayPort Foundation raised over $165,000 at its annual Charity Golf Classic event, hosted on May 9, according to a press release.

Fifty-two businesses sponsored the tournament and 84 golfers played at the James River County Club, according to the foundation.

The proceeds from the event will fund charitable grants and scholarships, focused on promoting financial literacy, family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance, according to the BayPort Foundation.

The BayPort Foundation is the philanthropic arm of BayPort Credit Union and an extension of the credit union's charitable giving.

BayPort Credit Union said it commits over half a million dollars in annual corporate donations and pays all of the foundation's overhead.

For more information, visit the BayPort Foundation website.