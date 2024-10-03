Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits CNU for 'fireside chat'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, is Visiting Christopher Newport University to hold what’s being called a fireside chat at the university's Ferguson Center.

Prior to the public chat, Brown was scheduled to spend some time touring the Ferguson Center.

The walk through the center is somewhat familiar to him. He walked the halls as a student at what was then Homer L. Ferguson High School.

This is not the Chairman’s first visit to Hampton Roads in 2024, though. In February, he visited with sailors and toured ships at Naval Station Norfolk.

Brown was appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs in 2023 by President Biden.

